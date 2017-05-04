Cute Alert: Otter rescued by SRP workers in a canal
This may be the cutest thing you'll see all day: a baby otter was rescued from a Phoenix canal, and now, one of the Salt River Project workers who plucked it from the water is speaking out. This may be the cutest thing you'll see all day: a baby otter was rescued from a Phoenix canal, and now, one of the Salt River Project workers who plucked it from the water is speaking out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|16
|Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|17
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 1
|Tim Dog
|2,137
|Max Zuchowski
|Apr 28
|Kobo
|1
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Apr 26
|uKIDn
|5
|Ellen S. Hoaglin
|Apr 25
|Sabrinna Stone
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC