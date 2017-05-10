Community supporter Mark Perron dies ...

Community supporter Mark Perron dies in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: World News Report

Mark Perron, co-owner of Hungry Howie's in Clare. By Pat Maurer Correspondent A Clare businessman, Mark Perron, known for his unswerving support of the community, died suddenly April 23, while on vacation with his wife Sue and friends in Mesa, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? 1 hr Heleena 4
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 1 hr nory 230
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder 2 hr Annay 5
Paternity test are sexist towards women 4 hr More DNA test 17
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 4 hr Stay Healthy 7
Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13) 13 hr Barry Kimmons 3
Dark. Wed Bobowens 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 11 at 9:31AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC