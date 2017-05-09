Chandler mom who gave birth to micro-preemie celebrates his growth
Mother's Day is a special time, when women often reflect on how much their babies, whether they are infants or adults, have grown and accomplished. But Chandler resident Mitzie Warner, 39, may be counting her blessings even more than other moms because her baby boy, Dylan, was born prematurely at 1 pound, 8 ounces a little over a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 7
|5150WitASemiTillI...
|2,140
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 5
|Anon
|1
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|May 5
|Marissey
|15
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|May 5
|Case n point
|10
|The founding framers
|May 5
|tad
|10
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|May 5
|Andy
|4
|The corruption continues...
|May 4
|crimeblogger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC