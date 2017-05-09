Chandler mom who gave birth to micro-preemie celebrates his growth

Mother's Day is a special time, when women often reflect on how much their babies, whether they are infants or adults, have grown and accomplished. But Chandler resident Mitzie Warner, 39, may be counting her blessings even more than other moms because her baby boy, Dylan, was born prematurely at 1 pound, 8 ounces a little over a year ago.

