Catholic Communication Campaign helps faithful - connect with Christ'

The Catholic Communication Campaign is a second collection that supports the Church's communications initiatives and offsets the costs of producing and airing the Mass on television in English and Spanish in the Diocese of Phoenix. Help support this critical outreach to home-bound and elderly Catholics by making a contribution to help offset the costs of producing and broadcasting the Mass: In a world oftentimes inundated with "fake news" and sensationalism, Pope Francis encourages everyone to "engage in constructive forms of communication that reject prejudice towards others and foster a culture of encounter."

