Baby otter rescued from Phoenix canal, nursed back to health

In this April 20, 2017, photo provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department shows a rescued otter at the Adobe Mountain Wildlife Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The otter was described as dehydrated, hungry and infested with fleas when rescued, but Arizona Game and Fish wildlife staff cared for the otter and fed it a trout mash mixed with kitten's milk to provide appropriate nutrients.

