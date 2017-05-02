Today's forecast for metro Phoenix calls for sunny skies, with a high of 96 and a low of 69. If triple digits aren't your thing, enjoy these temps while they last. AZ Memo: Help Heap family honor daughter; West Nile mosquito; city bus stabbing; Valley warm-up Today's forecast for metro Phoenix calls for sunny skies, with a high of 96 and a low of 69. If triple digits aren't your thing, enjoy these temps while they last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.