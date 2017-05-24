Affordable live-work artist housing b...

Affordable live-work artist housing breaks ground in Mesa

Construction began in Mesa Wednesday on a 50-unit affordable housing project designed for artists that advocates say will infuse creative thinking into a downtown area that already places a high priority on engagement with the arts.

