ACLU wants records of Mesa private prison contract talks
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona wants the city of Mesa to provide records detailing talks about a proposed contract to house its low-level offenders in private prisons. The ACLU said Tuesday it wants records of communications between city officials and prison operator CoreCivic or its lobbyists.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
