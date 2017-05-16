1 dead, 1 injured after suspected drive-by shooting near Mesa
Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting about 11 p.m. Monday, at a home in the area of Crismon Road and Main Street, the Sheriff's Office said. The area is in an unincorporated county area near Mesa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC