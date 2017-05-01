UVU golf: Utah Valley remains in second place at WAC Men's Golf Championship
Utah Valley freshman Gabe Lysen tees off in the second round of play at the WAC Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday. The Utah Valley University men's golf team remains in second place after two rounds of play at the 2017 WAC Golf Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.
