Denny Barney, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, watches as U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs takes part in a town hall meeting at Without Walls Church on April 11, 2017, in Mesa. U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs at Mesa town hall Denny Barney, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, watches as U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs takes part in a town hall meeting at Without Walls Church on April 11, 2017, in Mesa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.