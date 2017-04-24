Trump Administration's Proposed Cuts to Public Transit Puts 800,000...
The Trump Administration's proposed cuts to public transportation in its America's Blueprint budget, if fully implemented, would put at risk 800,000 jobs, including 502,000 construction and related jobs; and an additional 300,000 longer term jobs associated with economic productivity. Overall, this will result in a possible loss of $90 billion in economic output.
