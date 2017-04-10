Tom Shields Wins 100 Fly in Mesa

Tom Shields Wins 100 Fly in Mesa

Olympian Tom Shields got his summer started with a solid 100 butterfly win with a 52.42. Shields pulled away over the last 50 with a win over Tim Phillips and Marius Kusch .

