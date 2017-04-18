Throwback: Kim Chiu's Teleserye Journey

This 2017, Kim Chiu returns to television as Bianca in the upcoming series "Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin" . She is reunited with her first love team partner Gerald Anderson in the newest offering of the Kapamilya network.

