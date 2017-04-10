The Latest: Sen. Jeff Flake faces jeering crowd at town hall
An audience member shouts at Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake during a town hall Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. Flake is holding his first public event with constituents since January after coming under withering criticism for his voting record and avoiding such gatherings in recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|Kilele moon
|2,685
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|19 hr
|Sam George
|7
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 12
|Triple D
|2,132
|Meth
|Apr 9
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Apr 8
|The American Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC