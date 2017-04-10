The CutTeen Girl Rips Into GOP Senator for Voting to Block Planned...
On Thursday, President Trump signed yet another piece of legislation that restricts women's health care: A law that lets states block Title X family-planning money from health-care providers that also perform abortions. The law was widely seen as a blow to Planned Parenthood, which, along with other providers, uses Title X money to give close to 4 million low-income Americans things like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI tests.
