Tempe leaders consider opioid epidemic solutions
On Wednesday, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations met at the Graduate Hotel in Tempe to discuss the complex opioid epidemic not only playing out across the U.S., but also in the Grand Canyon State. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention , more than half a million Americans died of opioid use from 2000 to 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Wed
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Tue
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Tue
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Tue
|Marilynn
|8
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Tue
|katie
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 16
|Papiloso
|2,134
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC