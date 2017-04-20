Teen girls get taste of princess life ahead of prom

Teenage girls are getting a chance to feel like royalty when they hit the dance floors at their high school proms, thanks to a nonprofit organization giving them a boost in Chandler. The East Valley Women's League gave away formal dresses, shoes, purses and jewelry to girls who might not otherwise be able to afford them as part of its Cinderella Affair, held March 25th, April 1st and April 8th in an office space transformed into a boutique on North McKemy Avenue.

