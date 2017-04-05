Sprouts plans 2017 store openings in ...

Sprouts plans 2017 store openings in Mesa, Yuma

19 hrs ago

The retailer of natural and organic foods at value prices will open a Mesa store at Loop 202 and Recker Road and a Yuma location at 1590 S. Fourth Avenue among 11 stores opening nationally in the second half of 2017. Sprouts plans 2017 store openings in Mesa, Yuma The retailer of natural and organic foods at value prices will open a Mesa store at Loop 202 and Recker Road and a Yuma location at 1590 S. Fourth Avenue among 11 stores opening nationally in the second half of 2017.

