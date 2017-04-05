Sprouts opening new store in Mesa as part of latest expansion
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Valley store in Mesa later this year. The Phoenix-based grocer will open the Mesa store as part of its latest expansion, which includes a total of 11 stores scheduled to open in the second half of 2017.
