Sonoran Desert Chorale presents a Passage to the British Isles
As the Chorale prepares for their sixth European tour in June, they share with audiences at home the wonderful music that will be presented in concert abroad. The music of Irish, English, Welsh, Scottish, and American composers and folk songs comprise the repertoire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The founding framers
|11 hr
|The truth
|5
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|14 hr
|Judd
|11
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|16 hr
|saving energy
|3
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Abdellina Hussein
|11
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Thu
|Giamati
|8
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 4
|VALLEY OF THE SUN
|2,131
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Apr 3
|The Media
|229
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC