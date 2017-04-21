Sixth-graders get a lesson in brain s...

Sixth-graders get a lesson in brain surgery using virtual reality headsets

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Wave

Dr. Robert Louis of Hoag Neurosciences Institute guides students through a virtual reality demonstration on brain surgery. For the sixth-grade class at Davis Magnet School in Costa Mesa, the science lesson for the day means keeping textbooks and notebooks on the shelves while the students pull out virtual reality viewers by Google Cardboard and their smartphones preloaded with 3D videos found on YouTube.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Kpbracken 2,135
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Apr 21 Daytripper 2,689
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Apr 20 Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Apr 19 fool me once 1
The founding framers Apr 18 Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 18 Tomas 4
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at April 24 at 4:33AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC