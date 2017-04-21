Sixth-graders get a lesson in brain surgery using virtual reality headsets
Dr. Robert Louis of Hoag Neurosciences Institute guides students through a virtual reality demonstration on brain surgery. For the sixth-grade class at Davis Magnet School in Costa Mesa, the science lesson for the day means keeping textbooks and notebooks on the shelves while the students pull out virtual reality viewers by Google Cardboard and their smartphones preloaded with 3D videos found on YouTube.
