Sen. Jeff Flake to host Mesa town-hall meeting Thursday

Sen. Jeff Flake, the first-term Arizona Republican up for re-election next year, will appear Thursday at a town-hall meeting in Mesa. Sen. Jeff Flake to host Mesa town-hall meeting Thursday Sen. Jeff Flake, the first-term Arizona Republican up for re-election next year, will appear Thursday at a town-hall meeting in Mesa.

