Sen. Jeff Flake to host Mesa town-hall meeting Thursday
Sen. Jeff Flake, the first-term Arizona Republican up for re-election next year, will appear Thursday at a town-hall meeting in Mesa. Sen. Jeff Flake to host Mesa town-hall meeting Thursday Sen. Jeff Flake, the first-term Arizona Republican up for re-election next year, will appear Thursday at a town-hall meeting in Mesa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|law43
|2,680
|Meth
|Sun
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Apr 8
|The American Truth
|7
|The founding framers
|Apr 7
|The truth
|5
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 7
|saving energy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC