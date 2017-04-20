Record Store Day 2017 in Phoenix: Sto...

Record Store Day 2017 in Phoenix: Stores taking part, what they have to offer, live music

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

It's Record Store Day this Saturday, April 12, 2017. Do you know where you plan to spend it? Here's a guide to get you started, from Stinkweeds to Zia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 10 hr Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based 21 hr fool me once 1
The founding framers Tue Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Tue Tomas 4
The Success of Black Wall Street Tue Marilynn 8
Paternity test are sexist towards women Tue katie 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Apr 16 Papiloso 2,134
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 20 at 8:40AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC