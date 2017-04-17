Private-equity firm to buy traffic-camera company American Traffic Solutions
American Traffic Solutions, a traffic-camera maker and operator headquartered in Mesa, will be purchased by a Los Angeles-based private-equity firm, the companies said Monday. Private-equity firm to buy traffic-camera company American Traffic Solutions American Traffic Solutions, a traffic-camera maker and operator headquartered in Mesa, will be purchased by a Los Angeles-based private-equity firm, the companies said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|13
|The founding framers
|22 hr
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|22 hr
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|22 hr
|Marilynn
|8
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|22 hr
|katie
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 16
|Papiloso
|2,134
|Meth
|Apr 9
|RedOVERit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC