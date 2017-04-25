Police report: Mesa couple arrested; ...

Police report: Mesa couple arrested; children found in feces

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Mesa couple whom authorities were seeking in connection with drug-related offenses were found at their home with two small children locked in a bedroom and covered in feces, police records say. Police report: Mesa couple arrested; children found in feces A Mesa couple whom authorities were seeking in connection with drug-related offenses were found at their home with two small children locked in a bedroom and covered in feces, police records say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ellen S. Hoaglin 7 min Sabrinna Stone 1
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Mon Mr_T 4
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Apr 23 Kpbracken 2,135
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Apr 21 Daytripper 2,689
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Apr 20 Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Apr 19 fool me once 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at April 25 at 6:56PM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC