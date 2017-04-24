Police: Mesa woman fires shot at home...

Police: Mesa woman fires shot at home intruder

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:29PM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:16AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 3:33AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 23 at 6:54PM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 23 at 4:08AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo MESA, AZ - A Mesa woman fires a shot from a rifle to scare off an intruder, attempting to enter through a window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. 13 hr Mr_T 4
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Kpbracken 2,135
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Apr 21 Daytripper 2,689
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Apr 20 Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Apr 19 fool me once 1
The founding framers Apr 18 Bob 7
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at April 24 at 6:37PM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC