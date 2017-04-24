Police: Mesa woman fires shot at home intruder
Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 1:29PM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued April 24 at 9:16AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring April 24 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Fire Weather Warning issued April 24 at 3:33AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued April 23 at 6:54PM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 23 at 4:08AM MST expiring April 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo MESA, AZ - A Mesa woman fires a shot from a rifle to scare off an intruder, attempting to enter through a window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|13 hr
|Mr_T
|4
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC