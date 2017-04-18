Plea hearing set in Arizona hacking case

Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction, Arizona, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to protected computers and threatening damage to protected computers for allegedly attacking municipal computers in March 2015 in the city of Madison and two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa. He is accused of carrying out a cyberattack that came three days after a police shooting of an unarmed man in Madison and interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers.

