Platinum Equity to Buy American Traffic Solutions

Platinum Equity has agreed to buy American Traffic Solutions, a company that provides red-light and speed safety cameras, along with automated toll payment and violation management systems in the United States and Canada. Based in Mesa, Ariz., American Traffic Solutions has more than 3,500 installed cameras on school bus stop arms and along roadsides to record violations of traffic laws.

