PD: Mesa residents repel armed trespasser
Mesa police report that on April 2 a man, later identified as 30-year-old Edward Hill, approached a home near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road, believing someone inside had stolen from him. Police say after a verbal confrontation at the door, Hill "forced his way into the house and drew a gun."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|law43
|2,680
|Meth
|Sun
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Apr 8
|Cathy
|12
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Apr 8
|The American Truth
|7
|The founding framers
|Apr 7
|The truth
|5
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Apr 7
|saving energy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC