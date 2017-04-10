PD: Mesa residents repel armed trespa...

PD: Mesa residents repel armed trespasser

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: ABC15.com

Mesa police report that on April 2 a man, later identified as 30-year-old Edward Hill, approached a home near Val Vista Drive and Broadway Road, believing someone inside had stolen from him. Police say after a verbal confrontation at the door, Hill "forced his way into the house and drew a gun."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 6 hr law43 2,680
Meth Sun RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Apr 8 Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 8 The American Truth 7
The founding framers Apr 7 The truth 5
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 7 saving energy 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 11 at 7:52AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC