PD: Cops break up Mesa condo of prostitution
Mesa police say that they began a prostitution ring investigation in June 2016 involving a condo near Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road in Mesa. Police say they answered an advertisement on Backpage.com in the 'body rub section.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|getouttahere
|14
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|7 hr
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Tue
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Tue
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Tue
|Marilynn
|8
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Tue
|katie
|13
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 16
|Papiloso
|2,134
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC