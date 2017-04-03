PD: Church worker assaulted with metal bat
Mesa police report that around 11 p.m. on March 28 an alarm company alerted the facilities manager at St. Luke's Lutheran Church near 8th Street and Stapley Drive. The church worker went to the church and found 39-year-old Alfredo Contreras on church property near the sanctuary.
