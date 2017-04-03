PD: Arrests made in violent Mesa home invasion
Mesa police report that on March 4th around 4 a.m., a man came home from work and took his dogs out for a walk. Minutes later he heard "what sounded like a car crash" coming from near his apartment, at University and Country Club drives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|VALLEY OF THE SUN
|2,131
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Mon
|Valley Metro cust...
|2
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Mon
|The rat-ings
|10
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|The Media
|229
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|Mon
|Bilinda
|8
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Mar 29
|Lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC