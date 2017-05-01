Party celebrates 40th anniversary of ...

Party celebrates 40th anniversary of HRAa s services to disabled with fashion and food

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Celebrating four decades of helping those who are disabled live independent lives, Arlington-based charity Helping Restore Ability will host a festive fashion and food benefit. HuRraH! is the clever moniker chosen for the milestone anniversary gala set for May 20 at Park Place Motorcars in Arlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... 11 hr Retribution 14
Guadalupe Music Emporium (Oct '12) 13 hr Musikologist 17
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Mon Tim Dog 2,137
Max Zuchowski Apr 28 Kobo 1
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Apr 26 uKIDn 5
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Apr 20 Abdellina Hussein 15
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC