Party celebrates 40th anniversary of HRAa s services to disabled with fashion and food
Celebrating four decades of helping those who are disabled live independent lives, Arlington-based charity Helping Restore Ability will host a festive fashion and food benefit. HuRraH! is the clever moniker chosen for the milestone anniversary gala set for May 20 at Park Place Motorcars in Arlington.
