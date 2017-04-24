Nirvana Food and Wine Festival, Sweet...

Nirvana Food and Wine Festival, Sweets Con and Desserts Expo, and...

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley is hosting the first-ever Nirvana Food Festival, which will feature four days of culinary events. The festivities kick off on Thursday with Torch, as eight mixologists compete to make the best drinks.

