New health challenges for Marissa

Sylvia Nelson, mother of Marissa Nelson, in her daughter's remodeled bedroom at her Johnson Street, Valencia, home.With her is Marissa's niece, Adelia Garcia. Marissa Nelson, who has been warded at the High Dependency Ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for the past five months for weight loss treatment, is now battling health complications and depression.

