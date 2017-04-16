New health challenges for Marissa

New health challenges for Marissa

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Sylvia Nelson, mother of Marissa Nelson, in her daughter's remodeled bedroom at her Johnson Street, Valencia, home.With her is Marissa's niece, Adelia Garcia. Marissa Nelson, who has been warded at the High Dependency Ward at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for the past five months for weight loss treatment, is now battling health complications and depression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 16 hr Papiloso 2,134
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun Lisa Garrison 2,687
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr 14 Sam George 7
Meth Apr 9 RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Apr 8 Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 8 The American Truth 7
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 16 at 10:21AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC