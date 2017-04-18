NASA to reveal findings the search fo...

NASA to reveal findings the search for alien life

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

What has NASA found this time? Space agency to reveal latest discoveries about evolution on Earth and the search for alien life NASA researchers will soon present new findings on topics ranging from the origins and evolution of life on earth to the search for habitable environments and life in our solar system, the space agency has revealed. The findings will be presented during the 2017 Astrobiology Science Conference between April 24 and April 28 in Mesa, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 14 hr Daytripper 2,689
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) 19 hr FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Thu Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Wed fool me once 1
The founding framers Apr 18 Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 18 Tomas 4
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 18 Marilynn 8
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 21 at 8:54AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,470,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC