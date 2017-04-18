NASA to reveal findings the search for alien life
What has NASA found this time? Space agency to reveal latest discoveries about evolution on Earth and the search for alien life NASA researchers will soon present new findings on topics ranging from the origins and evolution of life on earth to the search for habitable environments and life in our solar system, the space agency has revealed. The findings will be presented during the 2017 Astrobiology Science Conference between April 24 and April 28 in Mesa, Arizona.
