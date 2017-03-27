Mo! Moves to Mornings at KDKB (Alt Az 93-3)/Phoenix
Hubbard Radio Modern Rocker KDKB /Phoenix announces that MO! is the station's new morning show host, effective Monday, April 3. "MO!'s energy and enthusiasm, along with her listener appeal make her a great choice for this daypart. Ian has got the ball rolling and will be great in middays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Autoglassman23
|2,130
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|Mar 29
|Herbert
|1
|Meth
|Mar 29
|Lol
|2
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mar 27
|crimeblogger
|227
|suspects linked to organized crime could have c...
|Mar 27
|ABC15AZ
|1
|Free Family Fun on April Fools Day
|Mar 23
|GSLeader733
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 21
|LAVON AFFAIR
|2,677
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC