Mira Mesa alum nears homer records at...

Mira Mesa alum nears homer records at Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: World News Report

For Katiyana Mauga, school, Pac-12 and even NCAA history is just a few trips around the bases. With 11 regular-season games remaining, the former Mira Mesa High slugger is just four home runs shy of the University of Arizona career record, seven away from the Pac-12 mark and 12 shy of the NCAA record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The founding framers 2 hr Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city 2 hr Tomas 4
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 2 hr lotski 12
The Success of Black Wall Street 2 hr Marilynn 8
Paternity test are sexist towards women 2 hr katie 13
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Apr 16 Papiloso 2,134
Meth Apr 9 RedOVERit 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC