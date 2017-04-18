Mira Mesa alum nears homer records at Arizona
For Katiyana Mauga, school, Pac-12 and even NCAA history is just a few trips around the bases. With 11 regular-season games remaining, the former Mira Mesa High slugger is just four home runs shy of the University of Arizona career record, seven away from the Pac-12 mark and 12 shy of the NCAA record.
