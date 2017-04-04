Mexx 32 sold to Bobby-Q owner for new barbecue restaurant at Camelback Corridor
Mexx 32 sold to Bobby-Q owner for new barbecue restaurant at Camelback Corridor Lenny Rosenberg has closed his trendy Mexican restaurant, Mexx32 Tacos and Tequileria, in the same Camelback Corridor shopping center. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oAC4rl Delux owner Lenny Rosenberg has closed his trendy Mexican restaurant, Mexx32 Tacos and Tequileria, in the same Camelback Corridor shopping center.
Read more at The Arizona Republic.
