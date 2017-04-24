Mesa woman gets 14-year prison term in crash that killed 2
MESA, AZ - A woman who pleaded guilty to running a red light and causing a car accident that killed two people in Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. [RELATED: Mesa police arrest woman in fatal crash ] Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Ingrid Morataya also was sentenced Friday to four years of probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs...
|2 hr
|God Guns and America
|4
|Max Zuchowski
|Fri
|Kobo
|1
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Apr 26
|uKIDn
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC