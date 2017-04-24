Mesa woman gets 14-year prison term i...

Mesa woman gets 14-year prison term in crash that killed 2

MESA, AZ - A woman who pleaded guilty to running a red light and causing a car accident that killed two people in Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. [RELATED: Mesa police arrest woman in fatal crash ] Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Ingrid Morataya also was sentenced Friday to four years of probation.

