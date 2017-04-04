Mesa will convert shuttered Mesa Juni...

Mesa will convert shuttered Mesa Junior High School into park and recreation center

Mesa will convert the shuttered Mesa Junior High School campus near downtown into the Eagles Park and Community Center this fall.

