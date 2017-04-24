Mesa officer hurt in helicopter's hard landing
Fire Weather Warning issued April 27 at 3:48AM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued April 27 at 3:40AM MST expiring April 28 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Fire Weather Warning issued April 27 at 3:40AM MST expiring April 28 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 3:32AM MST expiring April 27 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 26 at 2:12PM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma MESA, AZ - A Mesa police officer was taken to the hospital Thursday morning, after his helicopter had a hard landing south of the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Wed
|uKIDn
|5
|Ellen S. Hoaglin
|Tue
|Sabrinna Stone
|1
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC