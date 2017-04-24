Mesa officer hurt in helicopter's har...

Mesa officer hurt in helicopter's hard landing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Fire Weather Warning issued April 27 at 3:48AM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Fire Weather Warning issued April 27 at 3:40AM MST expiring April 28 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma Fire Weather Warning issued April 27 at 3:40AM MST expiring April 28 at 9:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Wind Advisory issued April 27 at 3:32AM MST expiring April 27 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Watch issued April 26 at 2:12PM MST expiring April 28 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Pinal, Yuma MESA, AZ - A Mesa police officer was taken to the hospital Thursday morning, after his helicopter had a hard landing south of the Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Wed uKIDn 5
Ellen S. Hoaglin Tue Sabrinna Stone 1
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Apr 23 Kpbracken 2,135
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Apr 21 FLUSTRATED98 344
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Apr 20 Abdellina Hussein 15
Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based Apr 19 fool me once 1
The founding framers Apr 18 Bob 7
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Maricopa County was issued at April 28 at 2:19AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,615,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC