If Sea Level Rises, 'Climate Migrants' May Flood Phoenix: Here's Why That's a Good Thing

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Phoenix New Times

A new climate-change study making national headlines all week paints a grim picture of U.S. climate refugees fleeing flooded areas, streaming inland to "burden" places like metro Phoenix. The study by University of Georgia researcher Mathew Hauer published on Monday in the Nature Climate Change journal demonstrates that in about 80 years, Maricopa County could be among the most affected by incoming hordes of American climate migrants.

