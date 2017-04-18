HREC Arranges Sale Of Hyatt Place In ...

HREC Arranges Sale Of Hyatt Place In Mesa, AZ

HREC Investment Advisors is pleased to announce it has arranged the sale of the 152-guestroom Hyatt Place Phoenix Mesa located in Mesa, Arizona to an affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that primarily owns premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale segment of the U.S. lodging industry. Bill Murney, Senior Vice President in HREC Investment Advisors' Phoenix office, exclusively represented Mesa Hotels LLC during the transaction.

