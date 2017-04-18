HREC Arranges Sale Of Hyatt Place In Mesa, AZ
HREC Investment Advisors is pleased to announce it has arranged the sale of the 152-guestroom Hyatt Place Phoenix Mesa located in Mesa, Arizona to an affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Summit Hotel Properties is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that primarily owns premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale segment of the U.S. lodging industry. Bill Murney, Senior Vice President in HREC Investment Advisors' Phoenix office, exclusively represented Mesa Hotels LLC during the transaction.
