How much does it costs to deport one migrant? It depends Two men removed from the U.S. suffered similar fates, dramatically different ways. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pkzpS8 President Trump is on a mission to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S.Yet new data shows that many arrested in recent raids reportedly don't have criminal records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.