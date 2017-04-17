H.I.G. Capital Makes a Strategic Investment in Barnet Dulaney Perkins and Southwestern Eye Center

For over 30 years BDP and Southwestern have been leaders in providing best-in-class surgical and clinical ophthalmic care to patients in the Phoenix metro area and throughout Arizona, including a strong commitment to providing care in underserved rural areas. With over 40 locations throughout Arizona and New Mexico, BDP and Southwestern offer a full range of ophthalmic care including treatments for cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal disorders as well as vision correction and oculoplastics.

