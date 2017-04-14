GOP Lawmakers Battered With Boos and Jeers in Face-Offs With Constituents
Republicans holding events during this month's congressional recess are getting an earful from angry constituents. While some lawmakers are avoiding town halls altogether, or holding "sham" events , the Republicans who are facing their constituents during April's congressional recess are taking a beating on a range of issues, notably their support for the failed GOP healthcare bill.
