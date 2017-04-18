FRI and SAT: FREE pet adoptions in Ph...

FRI and SAT: FREE pet adoptions in Phoenix, Mesa

More than 800 cats and dogs are currently at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters, so they're offering free pet adoptions this weekend. On Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, dogs over six months old and all cats will have waived adoption fees.

