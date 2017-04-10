Franklin F. Jones
Franklin F. Jones, 75, peacefully passed away Monday, April 3, 2017, in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by his immediate loved ones. Frank was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1941, to Franklin F. and Vernie B. Jones near Yampa, Colorado, the third of 4 children.
